A police constable who was found guilty in court of drink driving has been dismissed for discreditable conduct in a fast track hearing.

PC Samantha Creighton failed a roadside breath test on Sunday, September 9, after she was stopped while off duty by an officer in Essex, a misconduct panel heard today, Thursday, December 20.

The officer is believed to be a member of the Basildon community policing team.

She was stopped while driving on Hockley Road, Rayleigh.

She had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breach, more than double the legal limit.

PC Creighton previously pleaded guilty at Colchester Magistrates’ Court to driving with excess alcohol on Tuesday, October 23.

She was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £490 fine.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: “The consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can be catastrophic and devastate lives.

“Too often officers attend and witness the horrors of a collision involving a drink or drug driver. There are simply no excuses that one of our own officers, either off or on duty, got behind the wheel of her vehicle after drinking too much.

“We have a duty to keep all road users and pedestrians safe and I had no option but to dismiss PC Samantha Creighton for her illegal, unprofessional and reckless behaviour despite her previous creditable service.

“Today’s outcome should act as a reminder to everyone, that Essex Police deals appropriately with drink driving.”