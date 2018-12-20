DARING swimmers will brace themselves against the icy cold of Clacton's coastal waters to take part in a traditional Christmas Day dip.

Every year, an estimated 500 spectators turn out to watch brave daredevils make the charge into the water.

Swimmers - many in fancy dress - take the plunge at 10am, racing into the North Sea for the teeth-chattering challenge.

The swim takes place on the seafront in front of Trafalgar Road.

The tradition was started by members of Clacton Swimming Club.

It blossomed back in the early 1950s and while some opt for a wetsuit, others stick with regular bathing costumes and some prefer a more festive outfit.

Fred Eastman, 82, has only ever missed the event when he had to complete his National Service.

The hardy swimmer has lived in Clacton since 1946, when he moved to the coastal town with his parents following the war.

"This is a tradition which has been going since 1953," he said.

"Over the years I have found it is generating more and more interest, we can expect around 500 people.

"The atmosphere down there on Christmas morning is pretty happy and jovial, a lot of people seeing friends and travelling down with family.

"It started with around eight to ten people and it grew quite quickly to up to 50 people, now we are getting vast numbers.

"There is no sensible explanation to it, it is a celebration.

"It really wakes you up.

"Instead of being slumped over stuffed with mince pies and blown out by lunch, you start the day feeling really fresh."

Although Fred will not be braving the swim this year, he will watch on as his three sons carry on his love of the annual challenge.

"It used to be members of the swimming club, but people have cottoned on and now we get swimmers from all over the place," he added.

"I have been told it is a half tide, so it shouldn't be too bad of a dash to get to the water.

"Surprisingly, we normally have very good weather on our side

"It tends to be a quick ten seconds in the water and then out again, although sometimes people do get a bit ambitious and swim further out."