MORE than 2,000 youngsters will be given free swimming lessons next year in the wake of the death of a teenager from Clacton.

Ben Quartermaine, 15, from Clacton, died in the sea to the east of Clacton Pier on July 26 after getting into trouble while swimming with friend Albert Caller.

A campaign was launched following Ben's death calling for free swimming lessons for every school child in the district and to teach them how to deal with a rip tide or strong current.

It has led to Swim Safe, a practical outdoor water safety programme developed by Swim England and the RNLI, being rolled out across Tendring next summer.

The scheme was held for the first time in Dovercourt last year, but Swim England has confirmed free sessions for around 2,000 youngsters, aged seven to 14, will also take place in Walton and Clacton.

The sessions last an hour and will see young people learn about the differences between swimming in a pool and in the sea, what the safety flags mean and how to get help if it is needed, before heading into the water to practise safety skills.

The newly formed Tendring Water Safety Forum, had applied for the extension to the scheme in the wake of Ben's death.

The forum is made up from Tendring Council, the RNLI, the Coastguard, Essex Police, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, the Royal Life Saving Society, Harwich Haven Authority and Brightlingsea Harbour Authority.

Graeme Richardson, a member of the forum and area lifesaving manager for the RNLI, said: “The sea can be a very beautiful place, especially over the summer, but it is all too easy to forget just how dangerous it can also be.

“There are a number of different things to think about when on the beach or swimming in the sea such as tide times and wave patterns, and these Swim Safe sessions are just one way in which we can remind our young people to stay safe and treat the sea with respect.”

Mick Skeels, Tendring Council's cabinet member for leisure, added: “I am delighted that we will be able to extend this successful initiative and help to teach around 2,000 of our youngsters how to stay safe on our beautiful coastline."

Clacton councillor Andrew Pemberton, who campaigned for free swimming lessons, said he hoped the scheme could be expanded to 10,000 young people.

"The fact everyone has come together and this has been created is amazing - and it could save many lives," he said.

He also called for more warning signs near the pier.

Parents will be able to register a place for their child early next year at swimsafe.org.uk.