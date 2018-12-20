A FORMER police officer has been told he would have been sacked had he not been fired already after a misconduct hearing.

Ex-PC Harry Burgess was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities and discreditable after the hearing held at Chelmsford Civic Centre.

At the same hearing serving PC Laura Welsh was also found to have also breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, and discreditable conduct and was given a written warning.

The Essex Police misconduct hearing was over two days on Monday and Tuesday with a panel chaired by Independent Legally Qualified Chair Neil Dalton.

The senior officer on the panel, Chief Superintendent Tracey Harman, said the former officer had let down himself and the public he was supposed to serve.

She said: “Former PC Harry Burgess acted in a way that goes against what we expect of our officers.

“For PC Welsh’s part, I hope she uses this as a learning opportunity for future behaviour.”