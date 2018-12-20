POLICE are no longer to looking to trace a man who was wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the Clacton area.

Police appealed for help to find Ryan Martin in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an woman in her 70s on Monday, December 17.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Clacton on Wednesday, December 19, on suspicion of two incidents of sexual offences, one of burglary and another of robbery.

A spokesman for Essex Police said he remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.