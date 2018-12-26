RESIDENTS are being urged to take extra care over festive period to prevent fires.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has issued a number of tips to help people stay safe over the festive period.

These include checking fire alarms are working, not leaving cooking unattended and not leaving burning candles unattended.

Other suggestions are making sure fairy lights are unplugged at the end of the day, don’t overload sockets and make sure cigarettes are put out.

James Taylor, from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Christmas is a time for festive cheer with family and friends. But fairy lights, candles and decorations means it is also a time to take extra care to keep our loved ones safe from fire.

“To ensure you have the merriest of Christmases, keep fire safety at the top of your list. Ensure you place candles in suitable holders and away from curtains, never leave cooking unattended and, of course, test your smoke alarms.

“The colder weather brings its own menaces too. Take care when using portable heaters or open fires to keep warm.”