RESIDENTS are being reminded there will be alterations to when rubbish is collected during the Christmas period.

There will be no collections on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, so collections from Tuesday of that week will be made two days later than usual. Residents who would usually have their rubbish collected on Friday, December 28, are instead asked to put their waste and recycling out on Monday, December 31.

The two-day delay continues into the following week as there are no collections on New Year’s Day.

Those who would ordinarily have their waste collected on Friday, January 4, will have it picked up on Monday, January 7.

From January 7 all collections will be made one day later – including those on Friday, January 11, who will have their waste picked up on Saturday, January 12.

All collections return to normal from Monday, January 14.

Tendring Council said residents are also asked to note revised opening hours for leisure centres during the Christmas period, while nine toilets around the district will be open from dawn until dusk on Christmas Day.

In the event of an emergency during the Christmas period residents can contact the council’s Control Centre on 01255 222022, which is available 24/7.

Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, urged people to be aware of their revised rubbish collection dates and to only put out waste and recycling for collection on the correct day.

“Our revised dates are designed to have the minimum impact possible on waste services during the festive break, while ensuring our hard-working staff also have some time off for Christmas,” he said.

“As well as making sure you put out your waste on the correct day, I would also encourage everyone to recycle as much as they can.”