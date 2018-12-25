A MAN was caught growing cannabis plants after inviting police into his house.

Officers visited Luke Kirby at his home in Alvis Avenue, Jaywick, on entirely unrelated matters and he allowed them to come in to search for other individuals.

But when they checked to see if the garden was clear, they found four small cannabis plants.

Kirby, 26, was arrested and admitted production of cannabis at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

He told the court he smokes the drug to ease back pain and was experimenting with growing his own so he didn’t have to fund dealers.

Magistrates handed him a £120 fine and he must pay £115 in other court charges.

The plants will be destroyed.