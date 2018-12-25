A FIRST rapid charging point for electric cars is being installed in Tendring

Tendring Council is setting up the point in one of its parking spaces on Harwich Quay.

Funding for the charging point, which can be used by electric vehicles, comes from a Highways England scheme to install the infrastructure around the strategic road network.

The point will be installed in one of the disabled bays to ensure it is fully accessible to all drivers. The parking area will retain blue badge holder-only parking.

Fred Nicholls, Tendring Council cabinet member responsible for parking said: “This will be a useful asset for businesses and encourage those with electric cars into Harwich.

"That makes it a win-win, as not only will it draw people to the town but also help to make the air cleaner in Harwich.

“The charging point could also be used by local residents, allowing them to power up their electric car before heading out on a journey along the A120.”

Plans are also underway for points in Clacton and Brightlingsea.