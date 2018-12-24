A NUMBER of officers and police staff have been commended for their work to bring criminals to justice.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington recognised the team who went “above and beyond” during a three year investigation which led to the Jay Boys being jailed for a total of more than 41 years.

The team consisted of Det Sgt Andy Stott, Det Con James Pamment, PC Mark Dundon and PC Richard Philipsen, from the Operation Raptor North team, along with intelligence officers PC Alan Smith and Det Con Dave Bishop and Rosie Crisp, a criminal intelligence analyst.

The team began investigating the gang in 2014 following a string of violent crimes in Clacton and the surrounding area.

Using violence and intimidation, the Jay Boys, from north-east London, would take over the homes of drug users to use as a base for running a drug line of heroine and crack cocaine into Clacton.

Following Operation Raptor, eight men were sentenced including the gang’s ringleader Courtney Kirby who was jailed for 11 years.

The gang had set up a base in Steven Root’s house in Hadleigh Road, Clacton, and used it to bag up and move on hard drugs in a process known as cuckooing.

Vulnerable Class A addict Root also became a runner for the gang.

He was handed two and a half years in jail for his part in the operation.

Tunji Owati, 27, of Park View Road, North London, was handed seven years in jail while Troy Henderson-Ryan, 20, of Holland Road, Clacton, was handed three years and three months in a Young Offenders Institution.

Alfie Lawrence-Summers, 19, of Chatsworth Road, East London, was handed three years in a Young Offenders Institution while Baran Or, 27, of Broad Lane, North London, was sentenced to five years in jail

Tommy Burnett, 20, of Trinity Close, East London, was ordered to serve three and a half years in prison. An eighth man Shaheur Rahman, 25, of Ada Place, London, admitted being involved in the conspiracy of heroin and cocaine part way through the trial on the basis he worked as a driver for roughly five weeks.

Mr Harrington also commended Det Chief Insp Louise Metcalfe and three of her colleagues who helped to save a man’s life by negotiating for his safety when he was kidnapped in Libya.

Mr Harrington said: “This is the second commendations ceremony I’ve done while I’ve been chief constable and it’s a fantastic celebration. We’ve heard stories about keeping people safe, about helping people and about catching baddies. After some detailed investigations, we put some bad people into custody and we safeguarded people, not only in this country, but abroad as well.”