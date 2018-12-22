Councillor Terry Allen cannot understand the objection to a play area. Really?

Perhaps it got shouted down because the greensward is a wonderful open space which would be spoilt.

There were no parking spaces available during the summer, which rather suggested to me that people like Frinton as it is.

As a child, I was quite content using the park playing fields and the greensward, so if it ain’t broke, why try and fix it.

People arrive from elsewhere wanting to change Frinton ‘and make it like every other corner of this country’ which gradually erodes the uniqueness of our town.

I don’t think I’m quite in the fuddy-duddy camp. Although I’m no theatre-goer, I applaud the local authority for allowing the commendable temporary theatre on the greensward in the same way they allowed the staging of the Tendring Motor Rally.

Martin Tinsley, Second Avenue, Frinton