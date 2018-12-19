POLICE are hunting for a man after an elderly woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Essex Police want to trace Ryan Martin, 24, after an incident in the Clacton area.

The woman, who is aged in her 70s, was allegedly assaulted on Monday, December 17.

A spokesman for the force said: "We want to speak to him following the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her 70s in the Clacton area.

"We know he has links to the local area and believe he is likely to be in Holland-on-Sea, or somewhere in the Tendring district."

Mr Martin is described as being 6ft tall, of medium build and has short brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Det Con Lee Winfield, at Clacton CID, on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.