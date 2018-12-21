CLACTON MP Giles Watling has welcomed a decision by the Government to allow Police and Crime Commissioners to raise more funding.

Mr Watling fronted a letter from all backbench MPs in Essex to the Chancellor calling for extra powers to be given to the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners allowing for increased council tax precept contributions to continue.

The MP said the move will ensure that higher number of officers can be maintained in the coming years.

Mr Watling said: “I am pleased that the Government has acted to make more funding available for local police services following my campaign.

“I am also pleased that additional grant funding has been provided to cover increases in pension costs – we already have 12 new police officers in Tendring, and this will allow for further investment in the future.”

The police grant for Essex will make an extra £23million available for the county’s commissioner Roger Hirst, including a £2.9million grant to cover the cost of recent pension changes. Mr Hirst said: “This extra support means that any money raised locally can be spent locally on policing in Essex.”