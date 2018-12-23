KIND-HEARTED shoppers donated more than 150kg of groceries to Brightlingsea Foodbank.

The December Festive Food Drive was based at the Fiveways Co-op in Brightlingsea.

The initiative encouraged shoppers to buy something extra to donate to the foodbank.

Win Pomroy, who co-ordinates Brightlingsea Foodbank volunteers, said: “We were amazed by everyone’s generosity and their sheer willingness to get involved.

“Thank you so much for supporting us in trying to prevent anyone from going hungry this Christmas.

“We really appreciate this extra help. We would also like to thank those who continue to donate food items throughout the year at our food collection points throughout Brightlingsea. Every tin or packet given will help someone in need.

“We have been receiving food donations too at our Wednesday morning sessions at the Parish Hall - including a Christmas hamper from an eight-year-old girl who won it in a raffle and wanted to donate it to those in need.”

The foodbank’s stall created a stir at the Christmas lights event in Brightlingsea.

Children enjoyed a free lolly tombola with mystery prizes, while adults helped raise £110 by taking part in the grand hamper raffle. For more information call 07970 480968.