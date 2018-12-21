BLUEPRINTS for 30 new bungalows on farmland between Clacton and Little Clacton have been given the go ahead.

Developer Krishna Kandiah, of Fourth Avenue, Frinton, has been given permission to build the homes on a 3.5 acre site off London Road, Little Clacton.

Tendring Council’s planning committee heard the proposed development would be accessed via Stonehall Drive, a private road owned by the applicant, which would be upgraded to accommodate the new homes.

The committee was told that although the site was outside of the existing village boundary, it was allocated for housing under the emerging Local Plan.

A spokesman for the district council said the development of two and three-bedroom homes was deemed to be sustainable as it was close to local facilities.

Parish council chairman John Cutting objected to the plans.

“The site lies behind residential properties in an unadopted road that is being proposed as the only entrance and exit from the site,” he said.

“This would lead to unacceptable disturbance to neighbours.”

“The site lies outside the development boundary.”

John Smith-Daye, from The Street, said the development represents an “incursion into the green gap”

But architect Tim Snow said the scheme is a “modest development” that is being promoted by a local developer rather than a speculative proposal.

Members of the planning committee approved the application, subject to the completion of a legal agreement over financial contributions towards public open space.