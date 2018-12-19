A DISTRESSED woman was rescued from the sea by compassionate police officers in Clacton.

Officers from Clacton Police Station were called to the aid of the woman near Lower Promenade, close to Clacton Pier, on Tuesday at about 3pm.

Volunteer crews at Clacton RNLI were also launched to the aid of the woman, but were stood down after police officers assisted her from the sea.

A spokesman for the Tendring Community Policing Team said she was "soaking wet and freezing".

He added: "Initial first aid was given with officers trying understand how best to help this vulnerable female.

"First aid was also required for her self-harm injuries.

"Our officers showed compassion, care and created a feeling of security around the lady allowing her to communicate.

"With ongoing concern for her ability to stay safe, officers have used powers under the Mental Health Act to detain the female in order to get her urgent care.

"Thankfully she is now in the care of the NHS.

"Our thanks to members of the public who helped initially and gave the lady privacy despite the incident being in a very public place."

A spokesman for Clacton RNLI said crews launched the station's D Class inshore lifeboat at the request of the UK Coastguard.

He added: "At the point of launching they were stood down as Essex Police officers had the incident under control.

"The volunteers were then able to rehouse the lifeboat and return to their places of work."