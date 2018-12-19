A GRATEFUL son has thanked the “choir of angels” who brought joy to his mother after she suffered a stroke.

Stuart Shirley, from Clacton, has remained by his mother’s bedside at Colchester Hospital after she suffered a severe stroke last month.

Around two weeks before her 70th birthday, Carol Shirley was rushed to hospital.

She has been left unable to speak or eat, and can only move one hand.

While fretting over how to help his mother enjoy Christmas, Stuart heard one of the nurses had been singing carols to her.

Inspired by their care, Stuart issued a plea for help over social media.

“I was racking my brain thinking what I could do for her while she is in hospital,” he said.

“I thought carols were a lovely idea.

“Someone managed to put a group of girls together who gave up their time to sing for the stroke unit.

“The nurses have been very sweet to her, they spend a lot of time with her and they loved the idea.”

Carol was left overwhelmed and was visibly delighted by the chorus of beautiful festive singing.

The singers, Rachael Welham, Corrina Wilson, Phoebe April Wiggett, Natalie Stock, Claire Townley, Sarah Elli, Nicola Jane Heap, performed for patients on the hospital’s stroke unit.

Stuart was blown away by the gesture.

“Everyone was in tears, I am a builder so I’m not supposed to cry - I was hiding behind my wife,” he said.

“I’ve not been working since it happened, it has definitely been difficult.

“It just turned into something wonderful.”

The caring son, who has a teenage daughter himself, admits it has been difficult to see his mother struggle.

“Before I was born, my mum was told not to have me, that there would be complications,” he said.

“But she took a gamble, she took a chance on me.

“She loves me and she is the reason I am here.

“After everything she has done for me it’s an easy decision to be by her side.”

Stuart’s wife, Michelle, added: “She is still completely the same person, it is almost even worse for her as she can’t function as she would like to.

“It’s really hard to see someone lose their mobility in this way.

“She is still switched on in her mind.”

Stuart hopes to raise awareness of the “wonderful” work undertaken by staff on the unit.

“Depending on my mum’s progress, we will see whether we can move her to Clacton, which will be much easier to visit.

“But it isn’t guaranteed she will even speak again.

“I for one didn’t think about strokes until she had one, now it is plainly obvious to me how serious they are.”

He added: “I am just struck by the two nurses, Vanessa and Louise, on the stroke unit who went above and beyond for my mum.

“They were visiting her often and singing her carol songs.

“I want to help raise awareness of the brilliant work the nurses do at Colchester.”