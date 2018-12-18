Volunteer police officers have created a festive-themed video to help residents stay safe this Christmas.

The special constables from Essex Police put together the fun clip offering advice on everything from drink driving to preventing burglaries.

Special constables have the same police powers, uniforms and equipment as regular police officers but sacrifice their free time on a voluntary basis, organising their busy personal lives, day jobs and other commitments around police duties.

The force is recruiting specials, to find out more visit: www.essex.police.uk/Specials.

For more information about how to keep you and your family safe this winter, visit: www.essex.police.uk/letstalk