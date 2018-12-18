A MAN was stabbed in the stomach following an altercation in Clacton.

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was attacked in Wellesley Road at about 2.45pm on Thursday, December 13.

It is understood the man was treated at hospital, but was not in a life-threatening condition.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the stomach in Clacton.

"The victim had been walking along Wellesley Road having left the railway station.

"As he crossed over Oxford Road towards Bootleggers off-licence a man came up behind him and they became involved in altercation during which the victim was stabbed in the stomach.

"The attacker then ran off towards the railway station."

Ward councillor Mark Stephenson said it was shocking to hear about another stabbing in the road, following the death of 21-year-old father-of-three Liam Mearns in 2011.

Mr Mearns died from a single wound to his chest following a "trivial" row about a bike.

"Serious crime in the ward has been relatively low recently, but I am shocked to hear a knife has been used," said Mr Stephenson.

"This has happened in almost exactly the same place where Liam Mearns was fatally stabbed.

"I assume it is unrelated, but we should look into why this has happened here in the first place.

"I hope that the victim makes a speedy recovery."

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, and wearing a black Puma hooded top, black Nike tracksuit trousers, a black Puma beany-style hat and had blonde hair.

If you have any information please call the police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/182425/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.