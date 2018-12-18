DISGUSTED pet owners have issued a warning after their beloved cat was doused in lighter fluid and left with a broken jaw.

Newly-wed couple Benn and Katie Cushway were looking forward to their first Christmas together after tying the knot, and had just arrived home from a festive meal with family.

But their evening took a turn for the worse when four-year-old moggy George stumbled through the door.

Benn, 37, said: “As soon as we looked at him we knew something was wrong.

“We saw he had all black round his mouth, he was stinking of lighter fluid and his mouth was bleeding.

“He was terrified.

“We bathed him straight away.

“It looked like he had been kicked in the face so we took him to the vets.”

The vet confirmed George will need corrective surgery to help heal a fracture to his jaw.

“We think he might almost have been set on fire, but managed to get away,” added Ben.

“We were horrified, shell-shocked and angry.

“We called the police and they were really good, but did say there wasn’t a huge amount they could do.

“You hear all the time that this is how serial killers start out, by torturing animals.”

The worried couple live in St John’s Road, Clacton, and their home neighbours a large field.

They suspect youths congregating in the area may be responsible.

Injured George was discovered at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

Katie, 33, added: “He is a very timid cat, I’ve had him since he was ten-weeks-old.

“He doesn’t approach people, so they must have caught him somehow to be able to do this.

“We are now scared to let out poor little George out to explore as cats do.

“We are disgusted that anyone could do this to an innocent animal.

“It is despicable.”

Anyone with information can contact Essex Police on 101.