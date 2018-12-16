A TEENAGER from Clacton has been missing since Thursday.

16-year-old April Smith is believed to have gone to London to visit friends but has not yet returned.

It is believed she left Clacton at around 3.45pm on Thursday, December 13.

Police have described her as being 5ft 8 with shoulder-length brown hair, which she tends to wear in a top knot.

She was last seen wearing a red puffed jacket, a blue tracksuit and camouflage slider-style shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police.