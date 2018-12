POLICE are on the hunt for a man in connection with several burglaries in the Rose Valley area.

Two properties were broken into between October 22 and October 23. Entry was forced and a number of shoes and coats were stolen in both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brentwood CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/154245/18.

You can also call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.