A SEASIDE resort famed for its genteel atmosphere could lose its last hotel if plans to convert it into holiday apartments are given the green light.

The Rock Hotel, in Frinton, is the last commercial hotel in the town, but the owners are seeking permission from Tendring Council to convert the building into eight holiday apartments.

Frinton and Walton Town Council objected to the scheme at a meeting with councillor Vanda Watling branding the plans “sacrilege.”

“I’m against the idea, I don’t know what power anyone would have to keep them as holiday let flats once they are there,” she said.

“This is an iconic hotel.

“It probably needs upgrading, but the potential there is enormous, and for it to be turned into holiday homes would be sacrilege.”

Frinton councillor Nick Turner, himself a former hotelier, said a hotel has stood at the site of The Rock since the First World War.

Frinton has long enjoyed a reputation as a quality seaside resort, managing to retain an air of serenity and communal pride.

In the first half of the 20th century, the town attracted big-name visitors and boasted high class hotels along the Esplanade.

The Prince of Wales frequented the golf club, while Winston Churchill rented a house in the town.

In 1951, The Walton and Frinton Guide Book described Frinton as the most exclusive seaside resort in Britain.

Beach huts along Frinton’s seafront can sell for up to £40,000.

James Max, a radio presenter living in Frinton, said: “To see it converted into flats would be of detriment not only to the immediate area, but to the town as a whole.

“To maintain the essence of a seaside resort, hotel accommodation is essential.

“The loss of amenity would be significant and given the seafront position and its uniqueness, this should be protected.”

Tony Sharman, of The Crescent, Frinton, said: “It is the last surviving hotel in Frinton and it would be a massive loss to the tourist trade.

“Surely it makes more sense to renovate the premises and make it more appealing for guests and visitors.”

Nearby residents fear the scheme, which would see a two storey extension added to the building, would leave windows overlooking their gardens.

Linda Daniels, of Second Avenue, said: “The proposed elevation fails to show the six windows that directly overlook the gardens of homes, causing a loss of privacy and shading for most of the day.

“The height and close proximity to my boundary will be overly oppressive and overbearing.”

The Gazette contacted the hotel for a comment, but did not receive a response from the owners at the time of going to press.

Tendring Council will have the final say on the plans.