A NEW Marco Pierre White restaurant has opened in Essex.

The new eatery held a launch event at Holiday Inn, Brentwood with special guests including Towie stars Gemma Collins and James Argent, fellow Towie star Liam Gatsby and professional boxer Ohara Davies.

The restaurant opened as part of a partnership with LGH Hotels Management Ltd and with Marco Pierre White.

The new open lobby dining area includes the brand new Marco’s New York Italian eatery, offering a mixture of Italian-inspired dishes.

The dining space has high and low tables and booths to suit everyone.

Marco said: “I am thrilled to be working with the LGH team and opening new restaurants.

“The essence of my New York Italian is to enjoy your dining experience with excellent food and drink in relaxed surroundings, whatever the occasion, which fits perfectly with the ethos of the Holiday Inn hotels and their new open lobby dining concept.”

For more see www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/