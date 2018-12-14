Snow could be on the way to Essex tomorrow, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office says Saturday could see a brief period of snow with a maximum temperature of 4°C.

However the temperature is expected to feel like -3°C and -4°C during the day.

The forecast said: “Starting cold on Saturday then increasingly windy and cloudy.

“Rain moving in during the afternoon, sometimes heavy and perhaps briefly preceded by snow, then clearing east shortly after midnight. Maximum temperature 4 °C.”

The weather is expected to improve on Sunday before rain during the evening and overnight.

The forecast added: “Mostly sunny and dry on Sunday. Becoming cloudy, with showers overnight.

“Showers clearing east early on Monday, then dry and bright though becoming breezy. Mild but windy with rain Tuesday.”

A Yellow weather warning for ice and snow has been issued for large parts of Scotland and northern England through Saturday and Sunday, with strong winds and heavy rain expected across other parts of the country.

Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington said: “This weekend’s weather brings a range of winter hazards, with the possibility of heavy snow and blizzards in parts of Scotland and freezing rain for northern parts of the UK.

"As such, there is the potential for disruption to travel on the roads and possible delays or cancellations to public transport services, so we encourage people to keep an eye on the latest weather forecast and warnings and to take care when travelling.”

“At the moment, the heaviest snow is expected over higher ground in Scotland with the chance of drifting snow due to strong winds.

"Snow is also expected to settle at lower levels in Scotland and parts of northern England, with the risk of freezing rain and ice on Saturday night.”