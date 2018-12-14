A VETERAN of Dunkirk celebrated his centenary with a well-earned glass of sherry and a card from the Queen.

John Byford may not have any family to keep him company on his 100th birthday, but staff at Winchester House, in Kirby Cross, made sure he had a celebration to remember.

He was thrown a party, with balloons, a live singer and a visit from an old neighbour.

"I don't have a secret to a long life, I just went on living, perhaps a glass of sherry?

"The girls here are very, very good to me.

"I was delighted to receive a card from the Queen."

John, who was born and grew up in East Dulwich, London, worked in the fashion trade as well as a spell with the Metropolitan Police.

"When they took the utility label off clothing woman went mad for good clothing," he said.

"Unfortunately I had come out of the industry and joined the police.

"I found out what I could earn and left to rejoin the fashion trade.

"I could earn £16 a week, much more than in the police."

He was conscripted into service during the rise of Nazi Germany in 1939, when single men between the ages of 20 and 22 were called up for six months of basic training.

"Leslie Hore-Belisha was made war minister just before war broke out, and he brought in conscription," he said.

"So all these young lads joined up and had to do six months in the Army.

"I thought I would be in for six months, I ended up serving for six years.

"I was in the Military Police and the Royal Engineers.

"I was in Europe for Dunkirk and after that I was sent to the Middle East.

"I was stationed in Cairo after the war for a while and I found that to be quite good."

He retired to Clacton at 63 after working for John Lewis in security and has spent a year living at Winchester House.