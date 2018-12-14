A section of the A120 is closed to traffic after a crash involving a lorry.
The smash happened between the B1035 at Horsley Cross and the A133, in Great Bromley, at around 9.15am.
The road remains closed westbound as Essex Police deal with the incident.
#Essex The #A120 is closed westbound between the B1035 (#HorsleyCross) and #A133 (#HareGreen) due to a collision involving a HGV. @EssexPoliceUK on scene. Please plan ahead of your journey. pic.twitter.com/UCsl87kxl0— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) December 14, 2018
Traffic issues and delays have been reported as work to clear the scene is carried out.