A POLICE officer was hurt in a chase with a suspected drug driver.
Officers stopped a car close to the Shell petrol station in Old Ipswich Road, Colchester, at 2.15am on Friday and asked the driver to provide a roadside drug test.
He refused, ran off and attempted to scale a fence.
The man then fell back onto the officer who was giving chase.
The police helicopter was brought in at roughly 3.20am.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of drug driving and assaulting a police officer.
He remains in custody.
