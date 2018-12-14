A POLICE officer was hurt in a chase with a suspected drug driver.

Officers stopped a car close to the Shell petrol station in Old Ipswich Road, Colchester, at 2.15am on Friday and asked the driver to provide a roadside drug test.

He refused, ran off and attempted to scale a fence.

The man then fell back onto the officer who was giving chase.

The police helicopter was brought in at roughly 3.20am.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of drug driving and assaulting a police officer.

He remains in custody.