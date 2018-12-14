BRAVE neighbours fought off a robber who struck while a man was bringing in his washing at night.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was in his garden in Carisbrooke Avenue, Great Clacton, when he was pushed from behind by an assailant wearing a hooded top.

He fought off the man with the aid of a neighbour.

The suspect ran away following the failed robbery attempt, which happened at about 12.15am on Tuesday, December 11.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating an attempted robbery after a man was pushed from behind in his garden before he managed to fight him off.

"The victim was getting his laundry in when he was assaulted.

"The man was helped by a neighbour in Carisbrooke Avenue before the man ran away."

The suspect is described as being white, of a skinny build, aged in his early 20s and between 6ft 2ins and 6ft 5ins tall.

The victim said the man wore a hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and tennis shoes.

Burrsville ward councillor Mick Skeels Jnr said: "It's shocking to hear that something like this has happened in someone's own garden.

"It is normally a quiet area - it's a surprise to hear about an attempted robbery here.

"The two men were very brave and I commend the man who came to his neighbour's aid.

"I hope the victim is OK and that the culprit is caught quickly."

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/181032/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.