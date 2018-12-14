A BID has been launched to help to help replace a teenager’s lost possessions after a horrifying arson attack on a caravan.

Jade Coleman, 13, was asleep inside a caravan neighbouring her home in Humber Avenue, Jaywick, when the arsonist struck.

The terrified teenage was left with serious burns, but miraculously escaped with her life.

The attacker remains at large.

Jade’s family, including mum Sarah and siblings aged ten, 11, 14 and 16, have been left homeless due to their fear of returning to the property.

Supporter Dionne White said many of Jade’s belongings were burned in the fire.

She hopes people will donate what they can to help the family enjoy a happier Christmas.

“I’ve started this page as this girl has always been a good friend to my daughter,” she said.

“Even if you can donate 10p or £1, it doesn’t matter the amount.

“I just want to be able to let this young girl know not everybody’s nasty and people care.”

She added: “Hopefully it can be something for her to look forward to as a lot of her belongings were burned in the caravan.

“The money will help her replace some of the items, perhaps she can go out shopping for some new clothes.

“She is a beautiful, loving and caring child and no child deserves what’s happened to her.”

The attack took place shortly before 2am on Thursday, September 20.

Susan believes some people in the Jaywick know the identity of the attacker and is urging them to come forward.

She cares for her five children alone and is hoping to be housed by Tendring Council.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/136596/18.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/help-young-who-was-just-burnt.