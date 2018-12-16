THESE vintage images from the past four decades show Colchester from an angle few of us get to see.

The aerial shots capture the aspects which have changed over the years along with the well-known landmarks which remain a mainstay of the town’s skyline.

Jumbo, the Town Hall and Colchester North Station are all evident here along with Colchester General Hospital and the bypass development in the early 1990s.

There are also photographs taken from the viewpoint of a crane operator who was working on the tesco store which was being constructed in the early 1980s.

The photographs, from our archives, span the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.