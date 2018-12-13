A WOMAN was freed from a car by firefighters after suffering injuries in a crash.

The smash between two vehicles left one woman, aged in her 20s, trapped.

The crash took place in Holland Road, Clacton, at around 9.30am this morning.

An Essex Fire Service spokesman confirmed two engines from Clacton were sent to the scene.

He said: "Firefighters assisted at the scene of a road traffic collision this morning.

"On arrival, crews advised that one person was trapped following the incident.

"Firefighters worked to release the casualty by 10.23am, before leaving them in the care of the ambulance service."

The accident was reportedly causing traffic problems at the junction of Merrymount Gardens.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "We sent an ambulance a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

"A woman in her twenties was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further treatment."