POLICE are investigating after a vulnerable man with learning disabilities was punched in the face.

The 28-year-old and his carer were in a car in East Stockwell Street, Colchester, at about 6pm on Wednesday, November 21 when a man passing by asked if he was laughing at him.

The victim and his carer said he was not laughing, but the suspect then punched him in the face and ran off in the direction away from the town centre.

The victim, who is from Clacton, was taken to hospital with a broken jaw.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jonathan Robinson, of Colchester CID, said: “This was a disgusting and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable man that has left him very distressed.

“I have been reviewing CCTV in an attempt to identify the suspect, and am now asking for the public’s help to try and find this individual.

“He was described as white, aged 40 to 45, and of large build. He wore a hat and dark clothing.

“He was with another man, who was described as white, aged 40 to 45, and bald. He wore a white shirt or jacket and dark trousers.”

The victim’s father said: “My son has severe autism and learning difficulties.

“A lot of effort has been made to get him out into the community and this incident has set him back significantly.”

Anyone who saw the incident and has not yet come forward, or has any information about who is responsible, is asked to call Colchester CID on 101 quoting reference 42/170376/18.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org