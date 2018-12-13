THOUSANDS of viewers have watched the team at a small recreation yard channel their inner Elton John with a spirited recreation of the latest John Lewis Christmas advert.

A and D Reclaim, in Sladbury’s Lane, Clacton, enjoys a modest trade due to its remote location.

The business specialises in selling new and used construction materials.

Boss Karl Dixon is always on the lookout for ways to attract more customers.

He saidL “We have been here for eight years, yet we still get people coming in who didn’t even know we were here.

“Unfortunately being so out of the way doesn’t really help.”

Kaz Strange, from Walton, works to promote the business and come up with advertising ideas.

He came up with a plan to recreate the popular annual John Lewis Christmas advert after finishing a three year film and media degree at Hertfordshire University.

Featuring star turns from company dogs Trigger and Rocky, the video is a near frame-by-frame recreation of John Lewis’s Christmas ad.

The heartwarming original features pop legend Sir Elton John sitting alone at his piano, playing Your Song while nostalgic memories flash before his eyes.

The advert is a poignant way of conveying the personal value which can be found in material gifts.

Mr Strange said: “I know online video advertisement is so big at the moment and so crucial so we want to expand ourselves outside the Clacton area.

“We thought the best way to do it is to make a video and we thought what’s the biggest thing around the Christmas period?

“Naturally we thought of the John Lewis advert.

“We thought we’d put our own twist on it.”

Mr Strange spent four days shooting and editing the video, using his own equipment and props.

Every member of staff features in the advert, including Mr Dixon, wife, Natalie, Scott Wood and supporter Albert Wiles.

The finished video has received more than 5,000 views on social media, completely surpassing Mr Dixon’s expectations.

He said: “He’s made a few videos before and this was his idea.

“I never thought it would even go ahead, but all of a sudden we had wigs and sunglasses turning up in the post. I thought ‘Oh, here we go.’

“But it turned out to be such a great idea, to try and replicate something so popular at just the right time.

“I gave him free rein over it and it was all his doing.

“He was using his own money, ordering things off the internet and going round charity shops.

“I kept thinking ‘Well, my singing is terrible’, but Kaz managed to make everyone look and sound the part.

“I couldn’t believe the finished product, it is brilliant.”

“The reaction was just overwhelming and surprising. It’s a tribute to how good Kaz’s editing skills are.

“Hopefully it lets people known where we are and builds up the business.”

The video can be viewed at

facebook.com/aanddreclaimations.