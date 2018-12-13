HUNDREDS of youngsters learned about online safety and were warned about gangs at a meeting geared towards offering advice to school children.

More than 1,200 pupils from across Tendring were taught about staying safe online and healthy relationships.

The Crucial Crew workshops take place over eight weeks, handing out safety messages to Year 6 pupils.

Youngsters from 32 schools across the district took part in the sessions.

E-Safety Training warned about the dangers of online grooming and not sharing your information online, while Basildon Women’s Aid ran sessions on having healthy relationships.

Reach Every Generation spoke about gangs and the dangers of becoming involved in one.

Safety tips were also given on the risk of sending pictures to strangers online, as they can use free software to track locations from the data embedded within the image.

The gangs workshop highlighted the realities of prison, while advice was given on identifying and leaving a coercive partner.

Lynda McWilliams, chair of the safety partnership, said Year 6 was a good at age at which to give these messages.

She said: “At the age of 10-11 these youngsters are starting to get more independence and preparing for the transition to secondary school.

“These sessions are specifically geared towards children, and we know from the feedback that the use of roleplay, video and other techniques really get the children engaged in the topics.

“I hope that the children who took part will take away this information and put it to good use, and that by attending they will carry on down a positive path in life.”