THOUSANDS of Christmas presents were handed out to children in hospital thanks to a lifeboat volunteer's appeal.

Now in its ninth year, Clacton RNLI's Christmas appeal has delivered more than 12,000 presents to youngsters spending the festive season away from home.

It was started by lifeboat helmsman Tim Sutton, who has volunteered for the RNLI for 23 years.

He became the driving force behind the appeal after his daughter Amy received care at Addenbrook's Hospital, in Cambridge.

This year Amy, now 12, returned to the hospital for the second time to meet some of the doctors and nurses who cared for her.

She made the trip as part of the RNLI's tour of hospitals across Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex, where volunteers handed out the donated gifts.

This year more than 2,000 gifts have been collected and handed out to 15 establishments caring for children.

A care package of gifts will also be sent to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Mr Sutton said: "I can never thank people enough for the support that we are given each year with our appeals, its very heart-warming.

"To think the first time we did the deliveries nine years ago we set out with one car, four crew and a boot full of items.

"Now we have to use a mini-bus."

The RNLI were flooded with donations from businesses and residents, as well as a large contribution by officers with Essex Police.

Mr Sutton added: "They are too numerous to mention individually and many were left anonymously. "But each and every one of the donors can take heart that their generosity will be helping to make a child's Christmas that little bit better."

PCSO Matt Ladkin organised the police collection and arranged to deliver the presents, along with gifts donated by the Frinton and Walton Youth Football Club.

Sergeant Alex Southgate and PCSO Ladkin delivered the gifts to Mr Sutton, personally.

Sgt Southgate said: “I am really proud of the way PCSO Matt Ladkin has managed to collect so many presents for children who are unfortunately spending time in hospital over the Christmas period.

“We are grateful to everyone who has donated.

“At the same time, working by the coast means that we are very much aware of the hard work that Tim and his team do and we will always do everything we can to support them.”