AS well as the traditional gifts from the Three Kings, there was another offering at Frinton Chapel Preschool’s nativity.

Members of Frinton Rotary presented the school with a cheque to purchase a language screening system.

Simone Eagle, leader of the school, said: “Thanks to Frinton Rotary we will able to detect any problems our children have with language and be able to pass on that information to their primary school.

“It will certainly speed up the language learning process by helping to monitor dyslexic tendencies and difficulties in literacy.”

Presenting the cheque, the chairman of Frinton Rotary Funding Committee, John Cavanna, said Rotary would like to help other preschools with language to help with children’s learning.