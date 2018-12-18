FESTIVE residents have been thanked for supporting a village's Christmas celebration event despite inclement weather.

The Holland Residents' Association held its third late-night shopping and Christmas Community Celebration evening on Wednesday.

Verity Coulthard, chairman of the association, said crowds turned out for the event despite rain.

She added: "The land train ran along Frinton Road giving rides, Father Christmas was in his grotto at the public hall, the festive food was served, Morris dancers danced, Shanty Singers sang, the Salvation Army played.

"There were numerous stalls, although not as many as planned due to the weather,

"The association is grateful to its sponsors, Love Your Feet, FJG Solicitors, Appliances Services, Omega Property Services and Mimbloom and to all who took part to make this a special evening and, of course, to all who braved the rain to attend."

As part of the event, St Bartholomew's Church held a bazaar, classic cars were on display and there were roundabouts for youngsters.

Entertainment was provided in the main street, including from Eddie Nash outside Tesco, Keith Clark in Grandma Lilly's Tea Room and from unicycle riders.

Mrs Coulthard added: "As part of the late-night shopping event, the association held a best shop window competition.

"Many of the local businesses took part and it was a difficult task for judge Giles Watling to decide from the excellent entries.

"After much consideration the winner was the Holland Insurance Brokers, who were congratulated for all the hard work they had put into their display."