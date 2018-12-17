A FAMILY has banded together to remember a farmer who died following a brave fight with cancer by raising money for charity.

Strawberry farmer Tom Glover, 69, of Thorrington, died in May from bile duct cancer.

His family have so far have raised more than £8,000 for St Helena Hospice and AMMF, which conducts vital research into the disease.

Son Tom, who is eighth in an unbroken line of Tom Glovers, said the money raised was a testament to the huge hole his father had left in the community.

He said: “My family has been continuing to raise money in his memory for both St Helena Hospice and AMMF. In total this is now a fantastic £8,533.

“This includes a cheque for £2,294 presented to us by the Tendring Hundred Farmers' Club at the AGM on Thursday night last week. It was raised at the club's summer ball.

“As a local farmer in Thorrington and through his 40 year career in agricultural sales at P Tuckwells Ltd in Ardleigh, dad had a long association with the club as an active member, committee member, chairman, and president.”

Mr Glover was best known for producing the 'best strawberries in Essex' at Mill Farm, just outside Thorrington, and for his 40 years in the agricultural sales industry.

He was also president of the ever popular Tendring Show, held in Lawford, in 2016, which is now in its 103rd year.

Mr Glover, who was married to wife Annabelle, was always dedicated to farming and his family.

Their farm was one of very few still doing pick your own, meaning it was the go-to place for many families.

He had two children, son Tom, who is eighth in an unbroken line of Tom Glovers, and daughter Polly. He had five grandchildren who he was very close with.

Tom added: “We will keep going.

“My sister Polly is running the London Marathon for the Hospice in April and we will be running a memorial event in the summer.”

To contribute to the fundraising, go to www.justgiving.com/remember/551009/Tom-Glover or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pollybainesmarathon2019 to sponsor Polly.