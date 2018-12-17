ALMOST 3,000 festive shoppers descended upon Frinton's Connaught Avenue for a spectacular late night shopping event.

The free event, organised by the Frinton Business Group, saw shoppers flock to the town as shops opened late into the evening on Friday.

The spectacle featured a host of activities to get families in the Christmas spirit, including classic cars, free fairground rides, reindeer, a bucking bronco ride and golf swing practice nets.

There was music from the Essex Caledonian Pipe Band, Tendring Brass Band, a gospel choir and many others, as well as displays from children's groups, including the Signature dance academy

Father Christmas arrived at his grotto in Fowler’s Arcade in a classic car before handing out almost 350 free gifts to children.

Wendy Simon, from the Frinton Business Group, said: "I think it's the best late night shopping we have had - the feedback we have had has been amazing.

"Everybody had a wonderful time and we had more people from outside the Frinton area than usual, so hopefully they will come back and shop in Connaught Avenue in the future.

"We are an independent high street with lots of independent shops

"If we can get people to come back to shop throughout the year, then we have really achieved something.

"There was a fantastic atmosphere with lots of people and there was so much entertainment from musicians, singers and dancers."

The shop window competition, judged by Frinton mayor Iris Johnson, was was won by Kevin Pearce, with D&A Health and Pet Foods coming second and Unique Hair in third place.