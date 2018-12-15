MAY I offer a timely seasonal reminder for all of us, drivers and pedestrians to concentrate more carefully on our roads.

Statistically, it is six times more dangerous to drive in hours of darkness. Please adjust driving according to road conditions.

It is especially important to use lights when appropriate and to be seen. Black cars have the most accidents, yet often seem to be the last ones to turn on lights.

Above all, no excuses for drinking and driving.

Pedestrians please be alert and if possibly, wear light clothing. Let’s keep the welfare of others, and ourselves in mind at all times.

Tragic accidents are a lifetimes blight on lives. Many can be avoided using common sense.

Let’s make it the best Christmas ever, not the worst.

William Barnett

Glebe Way, Frinton