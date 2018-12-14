TICKETS are on sale for Cinderella at Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre.

Everyone is invited to the ball to see the rags to riches tale of Cinderella.

Audiences will be enchanted by dazzling sets, glittering costume and music children know and love.

Packed full of comedy, with plenty of audience participation, Cinderella is the ultimate new year treat for children of all ages.

Cinderella is being staged from Saturday, December, Saturday 29, to Monday, December 31.

For tickets and details, visit westcliffclacton.co.uk.