SANTA Claus braved the cold North Sea at the weekend to arrive in Clacton on the town's Atlantic 85 lifeboat.

Father Christmas sailed into the resort on Clacton RNLI's David Porter MPS to deliver presents to children on Sunday morning.

Hundreds turned out to the lifeboat station in Hastings Avenue for the free event, which stretches back more than 20 years.

Crew spokesman Richard Wigley said the station's volunteers host the annual event to bring a little Christmas cheer to the town.

This year Santa was met by his old friend and RNLI mascot Stormy Stan before meeting youngsters at the specially constructed grotto in the boathouse to hand out free presents.

Mr Wigley added: "This annual free event is a way for the volunteers of Clacton RNLI to say thank you to the community for their support over the past year."