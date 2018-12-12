A LIFELONG Tottenham Hotspur fan had his wish granted when he gratefully received a signed picture and birthday message from manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Ahead of Dennis Sparks' 96th birthday, he was tasked with coming up with his ultimate unfulfilled wish.

The Corner House Residential Home, in Wash Lane, Clacton, runs a wish tree for its residents, in the hopes of granting their requests both big and small.

Staff know Mr Sparks is a keen Spurs fan, so contacted the club after spotting his note asking for a birthday message from the club's manager.

Tracy Josko, administrator at the home, said: "He has supported them for years, he used to go down there with his brother, but he unfortunately passed away.

"He has it on telly and listens to it on the radio.

"We got in contact with Tottenham Hotspur on his behalf to see if we could make this wish come true."

Mr Sparks not only received a photograph of the Spurs manager, but a personal message signed by the boss himself.

In a direct message to the delighted fan, Mr Pochettino said: "I understand that you are celebrating your birthday today and I would like to wish you many happy returns on behalf of everyone here at Spurs.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued and much appreciated support of the club."

Although Dennis can no longer make the pilgrimage to Spurs' home ground for matches, he makes sure he follows his beloved team's fortunes whenever they play.

Tracy added: "He was so happy, his face just lit up.

"With the make a wish tree, people put leaves on the tree with their wishes on and we try our upmost to make them come true."

Mr Sparks has lived at Corner House for two years, but was born in Putridge, in Hertfordshire.

When he left school he worked as a coach builder for Firwoods, before working towards the war effort in Surrey, where he met his wife.

He has three children, Linda, Paul and Ian.