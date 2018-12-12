THE mother of a teenager who suffered serious burns in an arson attack on a caravan has described how she was awoken by the click of a lighter and the stench of petrol.

Jade Coleman, 13, had fallen asleep in the caravan neighbouring her family’s home in Humber Avenue, Jaywick.

Jade’s mother, Susan, awoke with a start after hearing a noise and watched on in horror as the caravan was engulfed by flames.

Aware her daughter was asleep inside, she feared the worst.

“The girls used to take in turns to stay in there and they’d often have other kids in there at times,” she said.

“That night Jade and her sister had an argument and she thought she would sleep out there.

“My initial thought was ‘She’s still in there and she’s died.’”

In the seconds before the caravan exploded into flames, quick-thinking Jade was awoken by the sound of the arsonist preparing the attack.

“She was screaming, I looked her over and could see in a second how bad it was,” said Susan.

“When she woke up she was facing the window and could see the hand of the person who did this and she heard a lighter clicking.

“She was immediately struggling to get out, it was really dark in the caravan and the flames started coming towards her.

“She was trying the doors but it was dark and they were locked - there was no time.

“The heat was forcing her back, burning her face and she was frightened for her life.

“She managed to escape through the window.”

Jade was taken to Colchester Hospital, where she was treated for serious burns to her arms and face.

She is making a remarkable recovery from her injuries but has been left emotionally scarred by the attack.

“She is going into school for a couple of hours a day, but finding it really hard to sleep and she doesn’t really go out,” said Susan.

“Now she sleeps with me at night, she won’t sleep on her own anymore.

“In hospital she kept saying ‘If only I hadn’t gone in the caravan’.”

“Her dad passed away last year and she has had a lot on her plate.”

Susan cares for Jade and her four other children, aged ten, 11, 14 and 16, alone.

The family are too scared to remain at their home for fear of further attacks and are instead living at a nearby hotel.

Susan said: “It has made us homeless as we can’t go back there.

“I keep thinking it could’ve been even worse.

“That night there was supposed to be a couple of other girls in the caravan with her. There was only just enough time for her to ger out.

“Christmas won’t go ahead for us this year, I don’t know what I am going to do.”

Investigating officers with Essex Police have released CCTV footage of the attack and several appeals for information, but are no closer to finding the culprit.

The attack took place shortly before 2am on Tuesday, September 20.

“I can’t understand why anyone would do this,” said Susan.

“I walk around town and I know from the looks on some people’s faces they know something.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/136596/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.