ARTISTIC youngsters have been presented with prizes for their efforts to design Christmas posters.

The poster contest was held by Holland Residents’ Association as part of its Christmas evening event.

Verity Coulthard, chairman of the association, said children at Holland Haven Primary School were invited to submit entries to the competition and the winning poster was used to advertise the event. She added: “I was delighted with the number and standard of the entries and it was a difficult job to choose the winners.

“The poster selected was drawn by Sonny Goss, of Year 6, with three runners-up - Chloe Chan and Ruby Anderson, also in Year 6, and Evie Lauca, from Year 5.

“Prizes were presented to the winners at a school assembly where all the children were present to congratulate them.”

The presentation was made by the Mrs Coulthard, social secretary Brenda Bricknell and committee member Richard Walker, who is also a school governor.