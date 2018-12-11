THIS year’s magical pantomime at Clacton’s Princes Theatre really does have the X Factor.

Peter Pan stars the X Factor’s Marcus Collins, who was the runner-up in the ITV competition to Little Mix in 2011.

The pantomime, produced by Polka Dot Pantomimes and the Princes Theatre, took audiences on a spectacular journey to the wonderful world of Neverland for a swashbuckling adventure about a boy who never grew up.

There were some stunning special effects and breath-taking flying scenes.

Collins was wonderful as Pan and put his superb vocals to use throughout the show. His wire-flying antics really added to the magic of the occasion.

But for me, the star of the show was comedian Mick Dundee as Captain Hook’s sidekick Mr Smee. He kept youngsters entertained with silly gags and threw in a few jokes for the adults.

Mick, who was born and raised in Clacton, was hilarious and clearly relished playing to a home crowd.

More than 35 youngsters from the area successfully auditioned for roles in the show and all of those appearing on the opening night should be proud of their performances.

Plaudits go to Andrew Edwards for his dastardly portrayal of Captain Hook, and Beth Fisher, who played trouble-making fairy Tinkerbell.

Lauren Edwards, who played Wendy, provided some delightful vocal performances and credit also goes to the production team for the superb sets and digital effects.

Peter Pan has proved to be one of the most enjoyable and magical pantomimes put on at the theatre in recent years.

The panto runs at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, until January 1. For tickets visit princestheatre.co.uk or call 01255 686633.