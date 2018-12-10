A woman was sexually assaulted after disembarking a train at Colchester Town station.

At around 9.45am, on Sunday, November 2, a man started to make lewd comments towards the victim whilst they were onboard a Greater Anglia service between Thorpe and Colchester Town.

As both left the train, the man sexually assaulted the woman.

British Transport Police officers believe the man pictured in the CCTV images may have information which could help them with their investigation

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 244 of 2/11/18.