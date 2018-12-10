A GENEROUS business owner kicked off the festive season by refurbishing a musical Christmas sleigh in time for a rotary club's fundraising campaign.

Before Frinton Rotary prepared to take Santa's sleigh on a tour of Frinton, Kirby and Walton, they looked for help in giving the vehicle a much-needed revamp.

Adrian Priestly, owner of Chisbon Restorations, is more used to refurbishing and restoring classic cars, but jumped at the chance to offer his support.

On previous occasions, he has supported the club by towing the sleigh with his 4x4.

"Last year I think a few days were missed because the sleigh was somewhat broken and unreliable," he said.

"It was fixed, but I said once we're done these season I can take it on and take a look at all the wiring. "It needed an overhaul. "I didn't want any money for the job as this raises money for charity, any money I take off them would be less money for charity.

Complete with speakers for festive music, a fresh paint job and dazzling lights, the revamped sleigh is currently touring Frinton before visiting Kirby Cross on Monday. *December 10*

Mr Priestly said: "I had to assess the job, see what is good and what's bad, what we can keep and what we can't - as I am in the trade I knew where to go to get the parts. "This includes new mudguards, all new lights and wiring, new tires.

"Around three week's work went into it "They seemed so pleased with the outcome, I didn't want to show it until I thought it was great.

"I've tried to make it simple to use and as reliable as possible."

Mr Priestly relied on the kind help of fellow Tendring companies to get the sleigh back on the road.

He sourced parts and enlisted support from Abbey Electrical, Brewers of Frinton, Clacton Car Panels and Paints, Dureite, E.U Ltd Clacton, Homestead Caravans, Oxborrrow Engineering, Simon Morris Ltd, South Essex Fasteners, Thorntons of Frinton and Weeley Tyres and Exhausts.

The sleigh will visit Edenside on December 11 and 12, Kirby-le-Soken on December 17, the upper Frinton avenues on December 17, Frinton Woodside and Columbine on December and Walton’s Naze on December 19.

The Rotary collectors will be at Parker’s Garden Centre on Saturday, December 15, and on Connaught Avenue from December 17 to December 22.

The popular Frinton Rotary Carol Service, which will local primary schools, will take place at St Mary’s Parish Church on Tuesday, December 4.