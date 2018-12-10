KNIFE crime has been highlighted as the “largest concern” facing the young people of Britain today.

The UK Youth Parliament chose the issue as one of its key campaign topics for the coming year.

In a debate chaired by John Bercow MP, the young politicians also decided to campaign for the voting age to be lowered to 16.

Imogen White, Member of Youth Parliament for Essex, talked on the subject of knife crime.

“It is the largest concern for young people across the UK,” she said.

“Young people shouldn’t have to fear for their lives or feel they have to turn to violent weapons just to feel safe in their communities.

“The knife crime epidemic is crippling our nation and the Government must do everything in their power to protect young people.”

Knife crime was declared a top concern in the Youth Parliament’s Make Your Mark ballot of more than 1.1 million young people.

From March 2017 until March 2018, there were 40,147 offences involving knives across the country.

This is a 16 per cent increase on the previous year and the highest number of knife offences since 2011 - the earliest point for which comparable data is available.

Of the 44 police forces in Britain, 38 recorded a rise in knife crime since 2011.

Figures show the overall number of knife incidents with victims under the age of 25 surged from 3,857 in 2013-14 to 6,503 in the year to March 2018.

Caroline Shearer founded anti-knife charity Only Cowards Carry after her son Jay Whiston, 17, was stabbed to death outside a house party in Colchester in 2012.

Edward Redman, 18, was convicted of his murder and handed a life sentence.

He must serve a minimum term of 17 years.

Mrs Shearer backed the Youth Parliament in its campaign and said it was “great” to hear the issue being talked about amongst young people.

“I am 100 per cent behind this because it is so often the youngest people who are being affected,” she said.

“It is beyond an epidemic.

“There is little deterrent for youngsters and this proves many are scared about knife crime.”

Members of Youth Parliament are set to formally launch the campaigns during their day of action in January 2019.

UK Youth Parliament will now begin to work on ideas to push the knife crime campaign forward.

The Parliament is hosted and managed by charity The British Youth Council.